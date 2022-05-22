AfricaWeWant: Who needs the African Union anyway?

On Monday, May 23 at 19:30GMT:

Africa Day, held every year on 25 May, commemorates the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor to what is now the African Union (AU). The continental bloc, made up of 55 member states, is driven by the core principle of African solutions to African problems.

But critics believe the AU prioritises power over justice and has had little impact on the continent’s most pressing problems. They also claim the group is slow to respond to security threats, pointing to the many militant groups continuing to cause havoc across Africa.

However, supporters maintain that Africa is in much better shape with the AU in place than without it. They say, if given more financial resources, the group would be better positioned to tackle the many hurdles facing the continent.

On this episode of The Stream, we discuss the challenges, failures and potential of the African Union as we explore what one hashtag campaign describes as the #AfricaWeWant.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Prudence Ngwenya @AUYouthProgram | @maprude

Ag Director, Women, Gender & Youth, African Union Commission

Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, @BogoloKenewendo

Non-Resident Fellow, Center for Global Development

Tafi Mhaka, @tafimhaka

Journalist & Political Commentator