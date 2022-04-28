What will the next chapter of Islam look like?

On Thursday, April 28 at 19:30 GMT:

What does it mean to be a Muslim in today’s world? In Haroon Moghul’s new book, “Two Billion Caliphs”, the writer examines this question while offering his perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of Islam and how he thinks relationships to religion must evolve.

“Two Billion Caliphs” explores the reasons Muslims are attracted to their faith and highlights some of the obstacles facing contemporary Islam – its entanglement with politics, Islamophobia and the faith’s negative associations with extremism, misogyny and bigotry in the West. Moghul also tackles other nagging philosophical questions: How does Islamic faith coexist with secularism, democracy and science? How can progressive interpretations of gender and sexuality be understood in an Islamic context? And to what degree can Muslims reshape certain institutional beliefs?

The book is a follow-up to Moghul’s 2017 memoir “How to Be a Muslim: An American Story”, which detailed the author’s journey from being a non-believer to a Muslim community leader.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll speak to Moghul about his faith and his thoughts on the future of Muslim identity in the West.

