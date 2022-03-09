What’s next in Marlon James’s ‘African Game of Thrones’?

On Wednesday, March 9 at 19:30 GMT:

The Dark Star Trilogy is Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James’s epic fantasy series set in a fictionalised ancient Africa. Dubbed the “African Game of Thrones”, James’s stories are filled with powerful witches, shape-shifting animals, and battles between warring kingdoms influenced by folklore and mythology from the continent.

In the just-released second novel of the series – “Moon Witch, Spider King” – James tells the origin story of Sogolon, a centuries-old witch who hunts for a mysterious missing child.

The first novel in James’ trilogy, 2019’s “Black Leopard, Red Wolf”, was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction in the US. and is set to be adapted for the screen by Michael B. Jordan.

“Moon Witch, Spider King” is the author’s fifth book. In 2015, he was the first Jamaican writer to win the Booker Prize for “A Brief History of Seven Killings”.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll speak to Marlon James about his latest work and the importance of fantasy literature.



On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Marlon James, @MarlonJames5

Author, “Moon Witch, Spider King”