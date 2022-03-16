What is being done to thwart Russian disinformation on Ukraine?

On Wednesday, March 16 at 19:30GMT:

Russia has been churning out disinformation and propaganda related to its war in Ukraine since before the invasion began. And while much of those efforts have been thwarted outside Russia, inside the country is a different story.

Moscow has blocked access to several websites and is using state-run media as a megaphone to spread falsehoods to its citizens. Putin’s government has also clamped down on free speech by threatening to imprison anyone spreading “false information” about the war.

But activists are finding ways to push back against Russia’s war narrative. Some are using digital advertising as a way to circumvent the Kremlin’s firewall. On Monday, an anti-war protester interrupted a live news broadcast on Russia’s state-run network, Channel One. A woman, later identified as Marina Ovsyannikova, stood behind the presenter with a poster that read “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.” Ovsyannikova has since been arrested, fined and released.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll fact-check some of Russia’s statements on a war they simply call a “special military operation” and discuss the work being done to spread the truth.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Rob Blackie, @robblackie_oo

Digital Strategist

Gregory Asmolov, @pustovek

Lecturer, King’s College London

Marina Paramonova-Izugbaja

Media Development Specialist