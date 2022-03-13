How are photographers highlighting the climate emergency?

On Monday, March 14 at 19:30 GMT:

The climate emergency is defining the lives of billions of people around the world, with a viable future for successive generations dependent on urgent collective efforts to tackle global heating.

For years, documentary photographers have been witness to the impact of climate change, both on nature and on communities stricken by extreme weather and pollution. The work of more than 40 professionals is the backbone of COAL + ICE, a travelling exhibition presented by Asia Society that visualises both the causes and the consequences of the climate crisis.

The exhibition’s title is inspired by the images of Himalayan glaciers and coal miners that introduce visitors to the event space. Through more than a century of imagery, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on how fossil fuels are devastating the planet – and, crucially, to consider their own responses to the global climate crisis.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll be joined by three photographers featured in the exhibition to talk about how they are focusing a lens on the climate emergency.



In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Ian Teh

Documentary Photographer

Cameron Davidson

Photographer

Meridith Kohut, @meridithkohut

Photojournalist