What action is needed for an antiracist future?

On Tuesday, November 1 at 19:30 GMT:

Ibram X Kendi is a world-renowned scholar and author who has dedicated his life to uncovering the seeds of deep-rooted racism while highlighting its dehumanising impact in the present.

Kendi, the Andrew W Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and the founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research, has written widely on racial justice. His 2019 book “How To Be An Antiracist” has been translated into several languages and was widely acclaimed for helping readers understand the often insidious nature of racism while inviting them to consider how to build a more just society.

While many of his books for adult audiences have topped The New York Times best-seller list, he is also committed to educating children and young people about the power of antiracism. His most recent work is a retelling of “Magnolia Flower“, a short story by African American folklorist Zora Neale Hurston that traces the generational experiences of Indigenous and Black people in the United States. And 2023 will see the release of Kendi’s forthcoming book “How To Be A (Young) Antiracist“, a practical guide to empower teenagers in pursuit of an equitable future.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask Kendi about his journey of advocacy against the evils of racism and examine the power of antiracism as a force for positive change.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Ibram X Kendi, @DrIbram

Professor and author

ibramxkendi.com