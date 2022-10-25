Can positivity help tackle the global climate emergency?

On Tuesday, October 25 at 19:30 GMT:

Growing numbers of people are experiencing climate anxiety as scientists, campaigners, and diplomats speak with increasing alarm about the unparalleled scale of the global climate breakdown and news reports cover the impact of extreme weather and the loss of biodiversity.

Yet at this watershed moment for the world, can positivity and the celebration of seemingly small environmental wins energise collective efforts to tackle the crisis we face? Former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres keeps that question in mind while hosting the Outrage + Optimism podcast, highlighting the progress being made by campaigners, scientists, NGOs, and elected officials in the pursuit of a sustainable future – in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

In this episode of The Stream, Christiana Figueres and three other special guests will talk about how a spirit of optimism can galvanise climate action and create groundbreaking results.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Christiana Figueres, @CFigueres

Co-host of the ‘Outrage and Optimism’ podcast, and former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

outrageandoptimism.org

Vaitea Cowan, @CoVaitea

Co-founder, Enapter

enapter.com

Dr Tolullah Oni, @DrTolullah

Public health physician and urban epidemiologist

urbanbetter.science

Arturo Massol-Deya, @casapuebloorg

Executive Director, Casa Pueblo

casapueblo.org

