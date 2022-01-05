Slavoj Zizek: Will today’s chaos lead to change for the better?

On Wednesday, January 5 at 19:30 GMT:

In “Heaven in Disorder”, philosopher and cultural theorist Slavoj Zizek writes about the relentless chaos the world is experiencing: From a never-ending pandemic, capitalism and inequality, to climate catastrophe, and a post-truth political landscape.

Using the irreverent style of analysis that has made him both a prominent intellectual figure equally critical of the Left and Right, Zizek deconstructs the contradictions within political movements, popular ideologies, mass media and more. As an advocate for a new brand of Marxism, he continues to make the case that the world can emerge from global crisis with a “great reset” for socialism.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll speak to Zizek about his book, and ask whether the chaos of our times can be a catalyst for progress. Join the conversation.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Slavoj Zizek

Philosopher