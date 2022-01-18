What if prisons were more humane?

On Tuesday, January 18 at 19:30 GMT:

Some might think of a prison as a place for punishment and a deterrent for crime. But do prisons actually rehabilitate prisoners, and are they making societies any safer?

Many advocates for incarcerated people believe that prisons centered on retribution are counterproductive to public safety. They are calling for a more humane approach that recognises the humanity of convicted criminals, rehabilitates them, and gives them skills for an eventual life outside of prison.

People living in prisons often suffer from a lack of privacy, not having appropriate access to family members, and other stressors that can harm those who already may be suffering from trauma or mental health issues.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at prison systems, their impact on the incarcerated, and those making the case for rehabilitative incarceration.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Pia Puolakka

Forensic psychologist

Fritzi Horstman, @fritzihorstman @PrisonKind

Founder, Compassion Prison Project

Teresa Njoroge, @teresanjoroge @CleanStartKenya

Founder and CEO, Clean Start Kenya