Live

From: The Stream

Is Somalia’s hunger and homelessness crisis beyond hope?

5 Sep 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus Edition: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Extinction Rebellion

Ethiopia&#39;s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the launch of a mobile phone-based financial service named Telebirr mobile money service, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Ethiopia: Can Abiy and the TPLF make peace?

A boy sells Taliban flags on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Many Afghans are anxious about the Taliban rule and are figuring out ways to get out of Afghanistan. While some street vendors have managed to turn the Taliban&#39;s arrival into a money making business selling their white flag emblazoned with a Quranic verse. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) (AP Photo)

Afghanistan: What’s next for those who stayed?

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion march in the City of London on August 27, 2021 during the group&#39;s &#39;Impossible Rebellion&#39; series of actions. - Climate change demonstrators from environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion continued with their latest round of protests in central London, promising two weeks of disruption. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (AFP)

How can we save ourselves from extinction?

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus Edition: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Extinction Rebellion

Ethiopia&#39;s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the launch of a mobile phone-based financial service named Telebirr mobile money service, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Ethiopia: Can Abiy and the TPLF make peace?

A boy sells Taliban flags on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Many Afghans are anxious about the Taliban rule and are figuring out ways to get out of Afghanistan. While some street vendors have managed to turn the Taliban&#39;s arrival into a money making business selling their white flag emblazoned with a Quranic verse. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) (AP Photo)

Afghanistan: What’s next for those who stayed?

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion march in the City of London on August 27, 2021 during the group&#39;s &#39;Impossible Rebellion&#39; series of actions. - Climate change demonstrators from environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion continued with their latest round of protests in central London, promising two weeks of disruption. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (AFP)

How can we save ourselves from extinction?

Show more
More from TV Shows

Does Sri Lanka need major reforms to tackle its economic crisis?

Do China’s ambitions in Indian Ocean go beyond protecting trade?

The Forever War: 20 Years After 9/11

Fawzia Koofi: Afghan women pay highest price for what goes wrong

Most Read

Panjshir resistance leader says ready for talks with Taliban

&#39;The NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab,&#39; Ahmad Massoud wrote on Facebook [File: Mohammad Ismail/REUTERS]

Afghanistan: Panjshir forces claim hundreds of Taliban captured

National Resistance Front personnel install heavy weapons at an outpost in Paryan district in Panjshir province last month [Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]

Guinea in turmoil as soldiers claim they have taken over

Members of the armed forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard [Cellou Binani/AFP]

Israel’s ‘alarmist claims’ raise the stakes against Iran

A building damaged at the Natanz facility, one of Iran&#39;s main uranium enrichment plants, after an alleged sabotage attack blamed on Israel [Iran Atomic Organization via AFP]