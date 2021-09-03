Live

From: The Stream

Bonus Edition: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Extinction Rebellion

3 Sep 2021
Ethiopia&#39;s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the launch of a mobile phone-based financial service named Telebirr mobile money service, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Ethiopia: Can Abiy and the TPLF make peace?

A boy sells Taliban flags on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Many Afghans are anxious about the Taliban rule and are figuring out ways to get out of Afghanistan. While some street vendors have managed to turn the Taliban&#39;s arrival into a money making business selling their white flag emblazoned with a Quranic verse. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) (AP Photo)

Afghanistan: What’s next for those who stayed?

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion march in the City of London on August 27, 2021 during the group&#39;s &#39;Impossible Rebellion&#39; series of actions. - Climate change demonstrators from environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion continued with their latest round of protests in central London, promising two weeks of disruption. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (AFP)

How can we save ourselves from extinction?

A mother hugs her daughter on July 25, 2021 after she was released together with other 27 students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kadune state, Nigeria. Gunmen seized 121 students at the high school on July 5. (AFP)

Is Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis out of control?

