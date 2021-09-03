search
Live
play
News
Menu switch
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Afghanistan
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Menu switch
Coronavirus
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
From:
The Stream
Bonus Edition: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Extinction Rebellion
Read more
3 Sep 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
The Stream
Ethiopia: Can Abiy and the TPLF make peace?
play
Afghanistan: What’s next for those who stayed?
play
How can we save ourselves from extinction?
play
Is Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis out of control?
play
Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Ethiopia: Can Abiy and the TPLF make peace?
play
Afghanistan: What’s next for those who stayed?
play
How can we save ourselves from extinction?
play
Is Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis out of control?
play
Show more
More from TV Shows
Could extreme weather events lead to more action on climate?
Will the world ever be able to move beyond the coronavirus?
Who should look after Afghan refugees?
Ethiopia: Can Abiy and the TPLF make peace?
Most Read
Residents flee as Taliban intensifies battle to take Panjshir
Afghan airport aid corridors may open within 48 hours
Afghanistan: Taliban to rely on Chinese funds, spokesperson says
Why are there food shortages in the UK?