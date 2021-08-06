Live

Bonus Edition: Brain hacking, Olympics, Madagascar, Lebanon

6 Aug 2021
People protest the killing of Noor Mukadam, 27, in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 25, 2021 (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro).

What should Pakistan do to end violence against women?

Mothers and children in southern Madagascar wait for nutritional assistance. (Action Against Hunger)

Why has climate change caused famine in Madagascar?

A family member of a victim of last year&#39;s Beirut port blast, carries a picture during a protest demanding justice, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES (Reuters)

Can Lebanon deliver justice for the port explosion?

[SHUTTERSTOCK]

Should the Olympics be abolished?

