Live

From: The Stream

Bonus edition: Canada residential schools, Paralympics, Colombia

9 Jul 2021
A woman raises her hands in a symbol of &#34;Five demands, not one less&#34; after people were stopped from protesting during the 24th anniversary of the former British colony&#39;s return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021 (REUTERS/Lam Yik)

Is Hong Kong now a police state?

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A person stands on a plinth after the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada&#39;s residential indigenous school system, lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Can families of Canada’s missing Indigenous children get justice?

A person gestures during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, June 2, 2021 (REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez) (Reuters)

Can protesters in Colombia win change?

Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus edition: Israeli comedy, US slavery’s legacy, CCP at 100

