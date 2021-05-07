Live

From: The Stream

Bonus edition: How are musicians honouring indigenous history?

7 May 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
Femi Oke on The Stream, May 28 (Al Jazeera)

Bonus edition: Gaza, Syrians in Denmark, Colombia

A person holds a &#34;Free Palestine&#34; flag at a Black Lives Matter rally to support the family of Anthony McClain in Pasadena, California on May 17, 2021. [REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA] (Reuters)

Is Black Lives Matter changing the US conversation on Palestine?

Girl at the grid. Concept to show the enclosure feeling of quarantine. (Getty Images)

US: Why are immigrant women having needless medical procedures?

Sabriya al-Fayyad (R), a Syrian living in Denmark whose residency papers were withdrawn by the authorities in late March, sits outside a public park with her daughter in Vejle, Denmark, on May 5 2021 (AFP/Tom Little) (AFP)

Is Denmark abandoning Syrian refugees?

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Femi Oke on The Stream, May 28 (Al Jazeera)

Bonus edition: Gaza, Syrians in Denmark, Colombia

A person holds a &#34;Free Palestine&#34; flag at a Black Lives Matter rally to support the family of Anthony McClain in Pasadena, California on May 17, 2021. [REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA] (Reuters)

Is Black Lives Matter changing the US conversation on Palestine?

Girl at the grid. Concept to show the enclosure feeling of quarantine. (Getty Images)

US: Why are immigrant women having needless medical procedures?

Sabriya al-Fayyad (R), a Syrian living in Denmark whose residency papers were withdrawn by the authorities in late March, sits outside a public park with her daughter in Vejle, Denmark, on May 5 2021 (AFP/Tom Little) (AFP)

Is Denmark abandoning Syrian refugees?

Show more
More from TV Shows

Israel-Palestine: The double standard in American newsrooms

Has Modi’s projection of economic power been undone by pandemic?

Bonus edition: Gaza, Syrians in Denmark, Colombia

Femi Oke on The Stream, May 28 (Al Jazeera)

Will the US succeed in finding the origins of COVID-19?

Most Read

Why is the Palestinian Authority arresting West Bank activists?

Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the early hours of May 21 in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]

‘No longer afraid’: Palestinians vow to fight Jerusalem evictions

Israeli security forces arrest a protester outside court in Jerusalem on Wednesday during a demonstration over Israel&#39;s planned expulsion of Palestinian families in Silwan district [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Philanthropy shake up? Divorce spurs changes at Gates Foundation

Since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, there have been reports that Bill had an extramarital affair and pursued other office romances with employees at Microsoft [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

A tiny Indian archipelago with 97% Muslims fears for its future

A view from Agathi Island, one of the 10 inhabited islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago [Biju Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]