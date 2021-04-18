search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
From:
The Stream
Could climate change force a billion people to move?
Read more
18 Apr 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
The Stream
Is France legalising Islamophobia?
play
How rich is too rich?
play
Why is Kenya trying to close Dadaab and Kakuma again?
play
Is Haiti losing its COVID-19 fight?
play
Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Is France legalising Islamophobia?
play
How rich is too rich?
play
Why is Kenya trying to close Dadaab and Kakuma again?
play
Is Haiti losing its COVID-19 fight?
play
Show more
More from TV Shows
Food, photography and social justice – Asma Khan and Hassan Akkad
A new era in Cuba?
Brazil: Battling Bolsonaro’s COVID misinformation
Lula: ‘Brazil’s businessmen should pray I return as president’
Most Read
COVID roundup: India’s record cases, no masks in Israel
‘I still have nightmares’: Surviving Australia’s Kangaroo Point
Ukraine-Turkey cooperation has its limits
Saudi, Iranian officials held direct talks in Iraq: Report