Will fusion energy define our clean energy future?

On Wednesday, December 8 at 19:30 GMT:

Fusion energy – a non-polluting, limitless form of power – has long been thought of as a technological fantasy. But now scientists say they are closer than ever to making it a reality.

Fusion energy comes from the process of nuclear fusion, which is how the sun continuously converts small amounts of hydrogen into incredible amounts of energy. For decades, scientists have been trying to recreate this process using a combination of experimental reactors, hydrogen, and heating plasmas to temperatures hotter than the sun. Other scientists are working to prove that a self-sustaining fusion reaction can be generated using high-powered lasers.

Recent advances have led to a rise in interest and funding from investors who want to see the first energy-creating fusion machine and eventually the first fusion power plant to generate power that is safe and free of carbon emissions.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask: Could fusion energy be the clean energy answer to the climate crisis?