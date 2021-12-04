Skiing in Colour: Can snowsports become more inclusive?

On Monday, December 6 at 19:30GMT:

Although several athletes have broken the colour barrier, the sport of skiing remains, pardon the pun, as white as snow. But now there is a growing avalanche of ski enthusiasts hoping to make the slopes more inclusive.

These include artist and snowboarder Lamont Joseph White, whose exhibit “Skiing in Color” challenges the lack of diversity on the slopes. His series debuted last December in Park City, Utah.

In Europe, a group of Black skiers – Wenona Barnieh, Simisola Oke, Adeola Omotode, Tobi Adegboye, and Blessing Ekairia – have launched Mount Noire, a travel community committed to expanding inclusivity.

And now, a new documentary, ‘The Approach’ is also helping push the message of diversity. The short film, produced by outdoor apparel giant The North Face, elevates the accomplishments of people of colour, women, and adaptive athletes.

In this episode of The Stream, we discuss the lack of diversity in skiing with those pushing for change and ask what’s needed to make it more inclusive.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Wenona Barnieh, @MountNoireldn

Co-Founder, Mount Noire

Lamont Joseph White, @DesignMonty

Activist & Artist

Emilé Zynobia

Snowboarder, The Approach (film)