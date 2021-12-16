Bangladesh at 50: Still a democracy?

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 19:30 GMT:

Bangladesh is marking 50 years of independence this week, following the end of its Liberation War against Pakistan in 1971. But freedom celebrations are ringing hollow for some citizens, who worry that the country is giving up on two key principles enshrined in the constitution – democracy and secularism.

Democratic rule was short-lived in Bangladesh. Four years after its inception, the country’s founder and first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated in a coup. Decades of military rule followed, in which secularism was removed from the preamble of Bangladesh’s constitution and Islam was made the official state religion.

Democracy was restored in 1990, but right groups say the country has not had a free and fair election in years. Longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has countered criticism of her rights record by pointing out Bangladesh’s growing economy. “If I can provide food, jobs and health care, that is human rights,” she has said.

Widespread violence against women and girls continues, activists say, despite the passage of half a dozen laws to protect them. Campaigners say educational campaigns, police enforcement and an independent judiciary are necessary to establish accountability and change.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at the state of Bangladesh’s democracy, its struggle to maintain secularism and efforts to boost women’s rights. Join the conversation.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Umama Zillur, @umama_z

Founder, Kotha

Mahbub Hassan Saleh, @saleh_mahbub

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Belgium and Luxembourg

Imtiaz Ahmed

Professor of International Relations and Director, Centre for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka