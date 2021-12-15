Is the world failing the Uighur people?

On Wednesday, December 15 at 19:30 GMT:

As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games near, international condemnation of China’s alleged abuses against Uighurs has grown, but human rights groups say it has led to nothing in terms of accountability and change for China’s Muslim minority group.

Last week, a UK-based, independent and unofficial tribunal said human rights abuses against China’s Uighur Muslims amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. The tribunal’s ruling adds to a long list of previous accusations that include mass internment, forced labour, forced birth control, cultural and religious suppression, and separating children from their families.

In response to concern over the Uighurs and other human rights abuses, Australia, the UK and Canada have now joined the US in declaring a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. US politicians are also taking steps towards a ban on Chinese products made by forced labour in Xinjiang.

The Chinese government continues to deny that it has committed any abuses in Xinjiang, and has not allowed international monitors to conduct investigations on the matter.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask, what type of international action will it take for China to stop its alleged abuses against the Uighurs?

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Jewher Ilham, @JewherIlham

Forced labour project researcher, Worker Rights Consortium

Mamatjan Juma, @MamatjanJuma

Deputy Director of Uyghur Service, Radio Free Asia

Muetter Iliqud, @MuetterIliqud @UyghurJustice

Project researcher, Uyghur Transitional Justice Database