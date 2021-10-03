Skip links
Skip to Content
Navigation menu
News
Show more
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Afghanistan
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Show more
Coronavirus
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
play
Live
search
From:
The Stream
Why nothing will stop Yemi Alade
Read more
3 Oct 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
The Stream
Bonus Edition: Richard Curtis, gerrymandering, Afghan journalism
play
Nigeria: Can Boko Haram fighters rejoin society?
play
Is press freedom dead in Afghanistan?
play
Is Afghanistan being left to go hungry?
play
Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Bonus Edition: Richard Curtis, gerrymandering, Afghan journalism
play
Nigeria: Can Boko Haram fighters rejoin society?
play
Is press freedom dead in Afghanistan?
play
Is Afghanistan being left to go hungry?
play
Show more
More from TV Shows
How will the Taliban handle its dispute with Tajikistan?
Kidnap or Kill: The CIA’s plot against WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange
What is Angela Merkel’s economic legacy?
South African FM: Is Africa facing COVID vaccine apartheid?
Most Read
Several killed, flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen strikes Oman
At least 5 killed after blast targets memorial service in Kabul
US slams ‘provocative’ Chinese military action near Taiwan
Algeria closes airspace to French military as row deepens