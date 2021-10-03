Skip links

Skip to Content
Live

From: The Stream

Why nothing will stop Yemi Alade

3 Oct 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus Edition: Richard Curtis, gerrymandering, Afghan journalism

Suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram are pictured after being arrested in Maiduguri, Nigeria July 18, 2018 (Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi)

Nigeria: Can Boko Haram fighters rejoin society?

Journalists show their injuries after being beaten by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan September 8, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 8, 2021. Etilaatroz/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Reuters)

Is press freedom dead in Afghanistan?

Farmer Haji Mohammad Rashid holds a handful of failed wheat from his crop outside Qala-i Naw, the provincial capital of Badghis province in Afghanistan, May 25, 2021 (World Food Programme handout, via Reuters)

Is Afghanistan being left to go hungry?

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus Edition: Richard Curtis, gerrymandering, Afghan journalism

Suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram are pictured after being arrested in Maiduguri, Nigeria July 18, 2018 (Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi)

Nigeria: Can Boko Haram fighters rejoin society?

Journalists show their injuries after being beaten by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan September 8, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 8, 2021. Etilaatroz/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Reuters)

Is press freedom dead in Afghanistan?

Farmer Haji Mohammad Rashid holds a handful of failed wheat from his crop outside Qala-i Naw, the provincial capital of Badghis province in Afghanistan, May 25, 2021 (World Food Programme handout, via Reuters)

Is Afghanistan being left to go hungry?

Show more
More from TV Shows

How will the Taliban handle its dispute with Tajikistan?

Kidnap or Kill: The CIA’s plot against WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

What is Angela Merkel’s economic legacy?

South African FM: Is Africa facing COVID vaccine apartheid?

Most Read

Several killed, flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen strikes Oman

Cars are abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday [Sultan al-Hassani/Reuters]

At least 5 killed after blast targets memorial service in Kabul

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack [Jorge Silva/Reuters]

US slams ‘provocative’ Chinese military action near Taiwan

Beijing marked its national day by buzzing Taiwan with 38 warplanes [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Algeria closes airspace to French military as row deepens

The moves come amid tension over a French decision to sharply reduce the number of visas it grants to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]