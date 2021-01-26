Live

From: The Stream

Is a Biden presidency good for women?

26 Jan 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - JANUARY 14: Doctor Carl Johansson receives the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Östra Hospital in Gothenburg on January 14, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Sweden has vaccinated some 80,000 people in priority groups such as residents and staff of elderly care home facilities and from this week healthcare workers in hospitals begin to receive the vaccine as well. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

What happens if a healthcare worker refuses the COVID vaccine?

Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021 (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi) (Reuters)

Do small farmers still have a future in India?

Zimbabwean journalist Hopwell Chin'ono arrives at the magistrates courts in Harare, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (AP Photo)

Is Zimbabwe criminalising dissent?

Armed far-right protesters rally near the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Salem, Oregon, U.S., December 21, 2020 (REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland)

How big a problem is white supremacy in US police forces?

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - JANUARY 14: Doctor Carl Johansson receives the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Östra Hospital in Gothenburg on January 14, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Sweden has vaccinated some 80,000 people in priority groups such as residents and staff of elderly care home facilities and from this week healthcare workers in hospitals begin to receive the vaccine as well. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

What happens if a healthcare worker refuses the COVID vaccine?

Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021 (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi) (Reuters)

Do small farmers still have a future in India?

Zimbabwean journalist Hopwell Chin'ono arrives at the magistrates courts in Harare, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (AP Photo)

Is Zimbabwe criminalising dissent?

Armed far-right protesters rally near the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Salem, Oregon, U.S., December 21, 2020 (REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland)

How big a problem is white supremacy in US police forces?

Show more
More from TV Shows

Can Turkey and Greece resolve their maritime dispute?

What happens if a healthcare worker refuses the COVID vaccine?

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - JANUARY 14: Doctor Carl Johansson receives the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Östra Hospital in Gothenburg on January 14, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Sweden has vaccinated some 80,000 people in priority groups such as residents and staff of elderly care home facilities and from this week healthcare workers in hospitals begin to receive the vaccine as well. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Will protests against President Putin gain momentum in Russia?

Should sporting events go ahead during the pandemic?

Olympic Rings are seen near the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics [AFP]
Most Read

Chaos as Indian farmers enter Delhi’s Red Fort, clash with police

Farmers at the Red Fort as they continue to protest against the farm laws in New Delhi [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

China’s Xi warns against ‘new Cold War’

China's President Xi Jinping urged unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic [World Economic Forum/AFP]

Netherlands rocked by third night of rioting over COVID curfew

Dutch policemen arrest a man in Rotterdam during a third night of unrest over a nationwide COVID-linked curfew [Marco de Swart/ ANP via AFP]

Uganda ends house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine, 38, had been besieged at home since voting in the presidential poll [File: EPA]