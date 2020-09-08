Live

From: The Stream

Endangered: Why are so many languages dying?

We examine some of the world’s most vulnerable languages and meet communities trying to save them.

8 Sep 2020
More from TV Shows

Can an end be found to one of the world’s oldest conflicts?

The image shared by Azerbaijan Defence Ministry shows a howitzer firing munitions towards Armenian positions after the launch of a counter then a forward operation [AZE Defence Ministry via Anadolu]

Can protesters achieve political change in Egypt?

Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans on September 21 [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Will Trump give up power if he loses?

Does anyone care about the Moria refugees?

A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 17, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou (Reuters)
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The image shared by Azerbaijan Defence Ministry shows a howitzer firing munitions towards Armenian positions after the launch of a counter then a forward operation [AZE Defence Ministry via Anadolu]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]
More episodes from
The Stream
FILE PHOTO: Sep 12 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court wearing a mask with the name of Tamir Rice prior to her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo (Reuters)

Japan’s Hafu: Why does being mixed race feel so foreign?

A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 17, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou (Reuters)

Does anyone care about the Moria refugees?

Patti Smith performs at a Pathway To Paris event (Restricted Use)

Stream@UNGA: Can music fight climate change?

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza waves to fans during an International Indian Film Academy Awards event in Toronto June 24, 2011 [REUTERS/Mike Cassese]

Stream@UNGA: When will women win equality?

Show more