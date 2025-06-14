Preemptive strike? The media and Israel’s attack on Iran

Media outlets amplify Israel’s narrative about its attack on Iran.

Israel has launched an unprovoked assault on Iran, including strikes on nuclear facilities and assassinations of several senior military commanders and scientists. In front of the world’s media, however, the Netanyahu government is spinning the attack as “preemptive”.

Contributor:

Negar Mortazavi – Host, The Iran Podcast

On our radar:

This past week, phone and internet services virtually collapsed across Gaza, as Israel repeatedly bombed transmission stations and communication towers.

Meenakshi Ravi explains how Gaza now risks digital isolation.

Showdown in LA: A very Trumpian spectacle

President Trump has turned Los Angeles into an ideological battleground amid protests against anti-immigration raids. His mobilisation of the National Guard and marines – without the approval of California’s state government – has produced made-for-TV images of the kind likely to appeal to the MAGA faithful.

For many others, it is yet another sign of a dangerous turn away from civil liberties under his presidency.

Featuring:

Branko Marcetic – Staff writer, Jacobin

Sarah Mehta – Senior policy counsel, ACLU

Jose Olivares – Investigative journalist

Will Swaim – Podcast host, Radio Free California