The sudden surge of genocide critique in the West

As attacks intensify and starvation in Gaza worsens, some of Israel’s allies finally start speaking up.

More than 600 days into its genocidal war in Gaza, some of Israel’s closest allies have begun to condemn its actions. Alongside the changing global narrative, growing opposition in Israel to the Netanyahu government’s war methods has seeped into the media coverage – fracturing a consensus that dates back to October 7, 2023.

Contributors:

Yara Hawari – Co-Director, Al-Shabaka

Natasha Lennard – Contributing writer, The Intercept

Orly Noy – Editor, Local Call

Muhammad Shehada – Visiting fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

On our radar:

Over the past couple of weeks, dispatches coming out of Gaza’s hospitals have grown more and more desperate. Meenakshi Ravi reports on the healthcare workers getting the story out and filling the vacuum in the news coverage.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: ‘Aid washing’ in the Gaza Strip

Formed a matter of months ago, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a United States-Israeli coalition of private military contractors that includes former CIA and military personnel. We speak with Jeremy Scahill, co-founder of Drop Site News, who has investigated the GHF, together with Palestinian journalists on the ground.

Featuring:

Jeremy Scahill – Co-Founder, Drop Site News