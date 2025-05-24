Israel: ‘Gaza will be entirely destroyed’

As Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza intensifies, its allies begin to speak up.

The images coming out of Gaza are apocalyptic, depicting the latest – and perhaps final – chapter in a genocide. Under an operation called Gideon’s Chariots, the Israeli military is forcing Palestinians into tiny corners of the besieged enclave. Its next phase: another full-scale invasion aimed at taking complete control of the territory.

Contributors:

Hani M Abuishaiba – Gaza correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Sari Bashi – Israeli human rights lawyer

Gideon Levy – Columnist, Haaretz

Yousef Munayyer – Senior fellow, Arab Center Washington DC

On our radar:

When a documentary about Palestinian medics is commissioned by the BBC, made for the BBC, but never makes it to air, it begs the question: what is stopping the United Kingdom’s publicly-funded network from broadcasting it? Ryan Kohls reports.

Pakistan’s military rides a wave of nationalism

In the wake of its weeklong conflict with India, Pakistan’s military is riding a wave of patriotic fervour. Waging a war of memes, music and messaging, the armed forces have had a brand refresh – and reminded the country who is really in charge.

Featuring:

Farieha Aziz – Podcast host, Dawn News English

Wajahat S Khan – Journalist and author

Maria Rashid – Author, Dying to Serve