AI and doxxing sites: Trump vs antiwar activists

Over the past month, hundreds of international students in the US have either been detained, deported, or stripped of their visas for protesting Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Trump administration’s crackdown is being described as an assault on political dissent – one that has been enabled by mainstream news outlets and pro-Zionist pressure groups. This story is about more than just visas. It’s about who gets to speak in Trump’s America.

Contributors:

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and lawyer

Eric Lee – Immigration lawyer

Yumna Patel – Editor-in-chief, Mondoweiss

Prem Thakker – Reporter, Zeteo News

On our radar:

The German government is attempting to deport four foreign students – none of whom have been charged with a crime – over their pro-Palestinian activism. Ryan Kohls reports.

The media outlets in the Serbian president’s corner

For the past five months, Serbia has been in the grip of historic protests against President Aleksandar Vucic’s government. Young people have led the way, demanding political reform. But in doing so they’ve faced a powerful adversary – not only in government, but in its collection of loyalists in the media. Meenakshi Ravi reports from Belgrade on the narrative they have been spinning and the pushback they are getting from Serbian citizens.

Advertisement

Featuring:

Snjezana Milivojevic – Professor, University of Belgrade

Vesna Radojevic – Reporter, KRIK

Suzana Vasiljevic – Media adviser to the president of Serbia