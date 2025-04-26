How technocracy has become our reality

Do technocrats pose a threat to democracy?

As tech billionaires infiltrate the White House, the question looms, “Who really rules us, the government or Silicon Valley?”

This film examines the influence and ideology of technocrats over the last century, and asks whether they pose a threat to democracy.

Contributors:

Gil Duran – Tech journalist

Siva Vaidhyanathan – Professor of Media Studies, University of Virginia

Payal Arora – Digital anthropologist

Cori Crider – Senior Fellow, Open Markets and the Future of Tech Institute