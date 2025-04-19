Infowars: Chinese AI memes and US media barbs

A trade war that pits the world’s two largest economies against each other is now under way. Alongside the tariff battle is a heated battle of narratives and messages between the two countries.

Contributors:

Andy Mok – Senior Research Fellow, Center for China and Globalisation

Jude Russo – Managing Editor, The American Conservative

Isaac Stone Fish – CEO, Strategy Risks

Yun Sun – Director of China Program, Stimson Center

On our radar

On April 15, the civil war in Sudan hit the two-year mark. The Sudanese media landscape has been devastated. According to Reporters Without Borders, since the war began, nearly 450 journalists have fled the country. Meenakshi Ravi has more.

How Trump’s ’51st state’ talk galvanised Canadian voters

Donald Trump’s public musings about how Canada should become the United States’ 51st state, has Canadians rallying around their flag. The Listening Post’s Ryan Kohls discusses the Trump effect and the unprecedented impact it is having on Canadian nationalism and politics.

Featuring:

Rachel Gilmore – Host, Bubble Pop

Jonathan Kay – Editor, Quillette

David Moscrop – Author and Journalist