Gaza: Recording attacks as an act of resistance
Defiance, resistance and remembrance in Gaza – why Palestinians are recording the assault they are under.
The renewal of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza has unleashed yet more death, destruction and displacement, but Palestinians remain determined to make the world witness their plight.
Contributors:
Shahd Abusalama – Palestinian scholar and artist
Omer Bartov – Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Brown University
Abdaljawad Omar – Lecturer, Birzeit University; writer and analyst
The art of the political podcast interview
The 2024 United States presidential race was the first “podcast” election – and given the millions of views and votes a podcast appearance can bring, it won’t be the last. Ryan Kohls reports on the allure of – and the problems with – the political podcast interview.
Featuring:
Susie Banikarim – Media strategist and consultant
Max Tani – Media editor, Semafor
Cenk Uygur – Creator and host, The Young Turks