‘Hell Plan’: Israel’s scheme for Gaza
Seven weeks into the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel openly resumes its war crimes in Gaza – blocking humanitarian aid – with the tacit support of the international mainstream media.
Lead contributors:
Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project
Saree Makdisi – Professor of English and comparative literature, UCLA
Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On the Line Media
Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya
On our radar:
The LA Times’ new AI “bias meter” – which offers a counterpoint to the paper’s opinion pieces, has stirred controversy. Tariq Nafi explores its role in a changing media landscape that’s cosying up to Donald Trump.
Are the ADL’s anti-Semitism stats credible?
The Anti-Defamation League is one of the most influential and well-funded NGOs in the US – and it’s getting more media attention than ever. The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi reports on the organisation, its high-profile CEO, and its troubling stance: Conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.
Featuring:
Omar Baddar – Political and media analyst
Eva Borgwardt – National spokesperson, If Not Now
Emmaia Gelman – Director, The Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism