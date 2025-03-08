‘Hell Plan’: Israel’s scheme for Gaza

Seven weeks into the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel openly resumes its war crimes in Gaza – blocking humanitarian aid – with the tacit support of the international mainstream media.

Lead contributors:

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Saree Makdisi – Professor of English and comparative literature, UCLA

Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On the Line Media

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya

On our radar:

The LA Times’ new AI “bias meter” – which offers a counterpoint to the paper’s opinion pieces, has stirred controversy. Tariq Nafi explores its role in a changing media landscape that’s cosying up to Donald Trump.

Are the ADL’s anti-Semitism stats credible?

The Anti-Defamation League is one of the most influential and well-funded NGOs in the US – and it’s getting more media attention than ever. The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi reports on the organisation, its high-profile CEO, and its troubling stance: Conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

Featuring:

Omar Baddar – Political and media analyst

Eva Borgwardt – National spokesperson, If Not Now

Emmaia Gelman – Director, The Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism