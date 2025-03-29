Turkiye protests: Iconic scenes and divided coverage

We unpack the Turkiye protests with voices from both sides of a split political and media landscape.

Turkiye is witnessing its largest protests in more than a decade.

Millions have taken to the streets after the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu – who is seen as the biggest challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidency.

Nearly 2,000 people have been detained so far, including journalists.

But despite myriad official efforts to suppress news coverage, protesters keep pouring onto the streets.

Contributors:

Mehmet Celik – Editorial Coordinator, Daily Sabah

Onur Erim – Political Adviser and President, Dragoman Strategies

Ece Temelkuran – Author and Journalist

Amberin Zaman – Chief Correspondent, Al-Monitor

On our radar:

Israel this week killed another two journalists in Gaza – Al Jazeera Mubaser’s Hossam Shabat and Mohammed Mansour from the newspaper Palestine Today. The death toll of Palestinian media workers since October 7 now stands at more than 230. Tariq Nafi reports.

Milei vs the media: the war on Argentina’s press freedom

One year into Javier Milei’s presidency, Argentina is reeling from his radical economic policies and his escalating war on the press. Milei has targeted journalists, shut down the state news agency, and bypassed traditional media in favour of online platforms.

As his government tightens its grip on information, Argentina’s media landscape is shifting. We hear from two journalists on opposite ends of the political spectrum about what Milei’s crackdown means for press freedom in Argentina.

Featuring:

Marcelo Longobardi – Journalist

Julia Mengolini – Founder and presenter, Futurock