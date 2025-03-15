Syria: An eruption of violence and a misinformation crisis

Just months after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, Syria has been rocked by an eruption of violence. Coastal towns have turned into killing fields, with forces aligned with the government accused of massacring hundreds of civilians from religious minorities.

The Syrian online space is also littered with misinformation – part of an information war that is inciting sectarian fear and deepening divisions, in a country still raw from years of civil war and decades under a brutal regime.

Lead contributors:

Zaina Erhaim – Journalist

Ahmad Primo – Founder, Verify Syria

Ola Suliman – Campaigns lead, The Syria Campaign

Rim Turkmani – Syria research programme director, LSE

On our radar:

The Trump White House is waging an unprecedented crackdown on pro-Palestine activism on university campuses. Meenakshi Ravi reports on Mahmoud Khalil – a Columbia graduate and, in theory, permanent US resident, who now faces deportation.

ICE’s PR blitz: Immigration raids as entertainment

In Trump’s America, immigration enforcement isn’t just policy – it’s a spectacle. With ICE raids increasingly staged for the cameras, and journalists given front-row access to capture dramatic arrests, is it law and order or a made-for-TV performance?

The Listening Post’s Tariq Nafi explores the media’s role in shaping the immigration debate.

Featuring:

Patrick Bet-David – Host, PBD podcast

Michelle Garcia – Journalist and author

Abraham Paulos – Deputy director, Black Alliance for Just Immigration