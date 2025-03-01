Israel’s genocide is expanding into the West Bank

With international media’s attention on the captive exchange, the Israeli military and settlers are forcibly displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli journalists are parroting military talking points of security operations.

Contributors:

Abdaljawad Omar – Assistant professor, Birzeit University

Jehad Abusalim – Co-editor, Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire

Ori Goldberg – Academic and political commentator

Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On the Line Media

On our radar:

This week, the return of the Bibas family bodies dominated Israeli media coverage. Tariq Nafi reports on how their deaths have been used for “hasbara”, after the family accused Netanyahu’s government of exploiting their grief for political purposes.

The Kenyan ‘Manosphere’

Populated by loudmouths, shock artists and unapologetic chauvinists, the Kenyan “manosphere” is promoting an influential – and at times dangerous – take on modern masculinity.

Featuring:

Audrey Mugeni – Co-founder, Femicide Count Kenya

Awino Okech – Professor of feminist and security studies, SOAS

Onyango Otieno – Mental health coach and writer