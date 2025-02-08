Trump’s blitzkrieg: Overwhelm, confuse, confound

It’s an alarming moment in US politics. Developments have been fast and furious, with Donald Trump flooding the news space at a rate journalists find hard to handle. His plan for an American takeover of the Gaza Strip, the reshaping of federal agencies and the unchecked power handed to Musk all beg a question: Who is really running the country?

Contributors:

Danielle Moodie – Host, The Danielle Moodie Show

Jon Allsop – Journalist, Columbia Journalism Review

Max Tani – Media editor, Semafor

Mehdi Hasan – Editor-in-chief, Zeteo News

On our radar

As Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, embarks on a global PR blitz, Syrians wonder if meaningful change will follow. Tariq Nafi reports.

Cameroon: The red lines around the world’s oldest leader

As Cameroon’s 92-year-old president nears another birthday, his prolonged absences from office have prompted rumours. Rather than quashing them, Biya has simply banned Cameroon’s media from reporting on his health.

Featuring:

Ana Aremeyaw Anas – Head, Network of African Investigative Reporters and Editors

Eugene Ndi – Journalist

Kah Walla – Politician and social activist

Paul Chouta – Exiled journalist