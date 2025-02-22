Germany: Will the far right beat the ‘firewall’?

The far-right AfD threatens to breach the political “firewall” that has long kept it out of power, as election disinformation from both the US and Russia disrupts the German media’s election coverage.

Contributors:

Olaf Böhnke – Berlin director, Alliance of Democracies Foundation

Ulrich Brückner – Political analyst

Michaela Küfner – Chief political editor, DW

On our radar:

This week, US President Donald Trump blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia, kicking off an exchange of barbs with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meenakshi Ravi reports on the diplomatic fallout and the Russian media’s gleeful response.

Bukele’s media machine: Controlling the narrative in El Salvador

Mass arrests, silencing dissent, and prisons for hire; six years on, President Nayib Bukele’s unique brand of populism remains wildly popular in El Salvador. The Listening Post’s Elettra Scrivo reports on the price some journalists have had to pay for it.

Featuring:

Sergio Arauz – President, the Journalist Association of El Salvador

Jessica Ávalos – Investigative journalist

Víctor Barahona – Community journalist

Andrés Guzman – Presidential commissioner, human rights and freedom of expression