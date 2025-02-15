What explains Trump’s fixation on South Africa?

Trump’s executive order cutting aid to South Africa stems from his claims of human rights abuses against white farmers. But how accurate are his accusations, and what’s really behind them?

Contributors:

Herman Wasserman – Journalism professor, Stellenbosch University

Redi Tlhabi – Journalist and author

Ruth Hall – Political scientist

Zaid Jilani – Journalist, The American Saga

On our radar:

As Israeli air attacks take out entire neighbourhoods in the occupied West Bank, hardliners in the Israeli government and media demand the Gaza treatment. Ryan Kohls reports.

Fake news, rumours and disinformation in post-Assad Syria

Syria’s transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad is fraught with challenges. How will the new government navigate disinformation, a lack of public trust and the legacies of dictatorship?

Featuring:

Ahmad Primo – Founder, Verify-Sy

Fadah Jassem – Journalist, The National

Loubna Mrie – Syrian writer and activist