A historic moment: The return to north Gaza

Few images hold as much symbolism as those of Palestinians returning. Plus, Trumpian White House media briefings, and Black Myth: Wukong.

The return of more than half a million displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, having survived war, siege and starvation, is a historic moment. For right-wing media outlets in Israel, however, it’s a humiliation.

Contributors:

Abdullah Al-Arian – Associate Professor, Georgetown University in Qatar

Jehad Abusalim – Executive Director, Institute for Palestine Studies

Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man – Director of Israel-Palestine Research, DAWN

Yara Hawari – Co-Director, Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network

On our radar

The new White House press secretary gives the media briefing a Trumpian makeover. Ryan Kohl reports.

Black Myth: Wukong – China’s journey to the west

Merging traditional Chinese folklore with modern technology, the video game Black Myth: Wukong is revolutionising China’s gaming industry – and politicians in Beijing are reaping the rewards.

Featuring:

Daniel Camilo – China Gaming Consultant

Lizzi Lee – Host, The China Project

Tingting Liu – Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney