Ceasefire in Gaza while the West Bank burns

With a ceasefire in force in Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified their attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. Amid the exchange of captives, images showing legions of Hamas reinforcements puncture the narratives in Israeli media.

Contributors:

Dalal Iriqat – Associate professor, Arab American University Palestine

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst, Crisis Group

Sarah Leah Whitson – Executive director, DAWN

On our radar

A video surfaced this week showing a Hamas commander alive in northern Gaza, despite Israeli media having widely reported his “killing” 8 months ago. Tariq Nafi reports.

The Pervasiveness of Hindutva Pop

In India, Hindu nationalism, or “Hindutva”, has spread onto a variety of media platforms. Meenakshi Ravi explores its musical subgenre, Hindutva pop, and speaks to one of its biggest names.

Featuring:

Kanhiya Mittal – Musician

Kunal Purohit – Author, The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars

Samriddhi Sakunia – Journalist and current affairs Instagrammer