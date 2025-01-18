A ceasefire agreement at last – but will it hold?

Understanding the details of the ceasefire deal and why so much remains in the balance.

The long-awaited ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas brings to a halt more than 15 months of genocidal war on the occupied Gaza Strip. Its timing – on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration – also raises uncomfortable questions about the Biden administration’s role in earlier peace talks.

Diana Buttu, a Palestinian human rights lawyer and former peace negotiator, joins us to discuss the deal’s implications and the prospects for a lasting truce.

Elon Musk’s unstoppable misinformation machine

As the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles’ history ravage the city, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has been fanning the flames of misinformation. The owner of social media platform X has injected himself into this story, weaponising it against California’s Democratic leadership and contorting the facts to attack the state’s progressive policies.

His quarterbillion-dollar investment in the Trump campaign may have earned him a seat at the top table, but – as his meddling in British and German politics shows – Musk is still not satisfied.

Featuring:

Bobby Allyn – Technology Correspondent, NPR

Jasper Jackson – Technology Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Julianne McShane – Reporter, Mother Jones

Vittoria Elliott – Reporter, Wired