Israel’s image crisis and the limits of propaganda

As a growing number of Israeli voices openly condemn the actions of their military in Gaza, the Israeli government is taking extraordinary steps to conceal the identities of soldiers committing war crimes.

Contributors:

Dahlia Scheindlin – Fellow, Century International

Dana Mills – Writer, +972 Magazine

Maha Hussaini – Strategy director, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

Mohamad Elmasry – Professor of media, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

On our radar:

Mark Zuckerberg announces a pivot in Meta’s content moderation policies, in a move widely seen as designed to appease incoming President Donald Trump. Meenakshi Ravi has the details.

Excitement & Trepidation: The Media Readies for Trump Term II

With just days remaining before Donald Trump is inaugurated for a second term, we speak with three journalists about what his presidency means for the media.

Featuring:

Amy Goodman – Co-founder, Democracy Now!

Ben Smith – Founder, Semafor

Osita Nwanevu – Contributing editor, The New Republic