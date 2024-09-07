Beyond Gaza: The terror in the West Bank

The other half of Israel’s war: settlers and the army brutalise Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel has overseen a deadly and destructive 10-day military operation in the occupied West Bank. As international law and global media have fallen short in holding the Israelis to account during 11 months of genocide in Gaza, what hopes do the Palestinians have that outcomes will be any different in the West Bank?

Lead contributors:

Dalal Iriqat – Associate Professor, Arab American University Palestine

Yara Hawari – Co-Director, Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network

Abdaljawad Omar – Lecturer, Birzeit University

Oren Ziv – Journalist, +972 Magazine and Local Call

On our radar:

Even by his standards, this has been a particularly inflammatory week for Elon Musk. Tariq Nafi looks at how the billionaire has inserted himself into the political conversation, and used his substantial platform to spread hard-right talking points and falsehoods.

An interview with Daniel Levy

Public anger in Israel towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza has brought hundreds of thousands of Israelis on to the streets. But while Israelis push for a ceasefire deal that would bring captives in Gaza home, there has been noticeably little criticism of the war crimes being committed in Gaza.

Richard Gizbert speaks with Daniel Levy, a former senior adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office and negotiator, who knows Israeli politics from the inside out.

Featuring:

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project