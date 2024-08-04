War in Gaza, Israel and three assassinations

Three high-profile assassinations and fear of a regional war in the Middle East.

Meenakshi Ravi and Richard Gizbert discuss Israel’s recent assassinations of a Hezbollah military commander and a Hamas political leader, and the political reverberations these developments have had across the Middle East. They also look into the targeting and killing of two Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza – and the accusations made by the Israeli authorities.

Plus, Israeli soldiers use social media to openly share their war crimes.

Lead contributors:

Basil Farraj – Assistant professor, Birzeit University

Lisa Hajjar – Professor of sociology, University of California, Santa Barbara

Sarah Leah Whitson – Executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN)

Cracks are deepening in Maduro’s hegemony

A disputed election result in Venezuela has both the opposition and President Nicolas Maduro claiming victory – and accusing the other side of corrupting the vote. And in a country with a battered media space – where dozens of news outlets have been shut down, blocked or confiscated – did Maduro always have the upper hand?

Featuring:

Victor Amaya – Director, TalCual

Lisseth Boon – Investigative journalist, Armando.info

Madelein García – Correspondent, Telesur

Tamara Taraciuk Broner – Director, Peter D Bell Rule of Law Program, Inter-American Dialogue