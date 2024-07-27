Martyr Biden, Saviour Kamala

Washington has never seen a week quite like it. On Sunday, President Joe Biden took himself out of the presidential race. By Tuesday, his vice president, Kamala Harris, had picked up the torch and was on the campaign trail.

The pace at which this story has unfolded across the US media has left liberal commentators gasping for air. They quickly dispensed with their criticism of Biden for selfishly clinging to power and started eulogising him for his selfless change of heart. What is next now that Harris is the presumptive nominee?

Contributors:

Alex Shephard – Senior editor, The New Republic

Sabrina Siddiqui – White House reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Akela Lacy – Politics reporter, The Intercept

On our radar

In Bangladesh, there has been a heavy-handed response to protests centring on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her government and corruption. Meenakshi Ravi looks at the media restrictions and communications blackout imposed by the state.

‘Independent media has been vindicated’ – An interview with Cenk Uygur

For months – even years – much of mainstream US media downplayed or ignored the obvious – the unmistakable signs of Biden’s cognitive decline.

One commentator who can fairly say he dissented from mainstream opinion and saw this coming is Cenk Uygur. The host of The Young Turks spoke with us about why the liberal media got it wrong on this story.

Featuring

Cenk Uygur – Co-creator and host, The Young Turks