A battle of images: Defiant Trump vs fading Biden

This past week, a failed assassination attempt produced an iconic image of former President Donald Trump. The clenched fist was a masterclass in taking a dangerous moment and turning it to one’s political advantage.

Could that image of Trump – resilient in the face of an assassin’s bullets – win him the White House?

Contributors:

Shana Gadarian – Professor of political science, Syracuse University

Natasha Lennard – Columnist, The Intercept

Nathan J Robinson – Editor, Current Affairs

Ramon Antonio Vargas – Editor and reporter, Guardian US

On our radar:

As Israel seeks to extend a ban on Al Jazeera’s operations in the country, this week communications minister Shlomo Karhi made an explosive (and false) allegation against the network. Tariq Nafi has been following the story.

Open source journalism in Israel’s war on Gaza

The bombing of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City – just ten days after Hamas’ October 7th attacks – was a harbinger of the horrors that were to come, as well as the denial, deflection, and disinformation that would surround them.

The reporting that followed seemed to point in different directions – some would substantiate the Israeli narrative, that a rocket launched by Hamas was to blame, while others proved that theory false. The Listening Post examined what happened at Al-Ahli, and what it tells us about the strengths and shortcomings of open-source journalism.

Featuring:

Idrees Ahmad – Director of Journalism, University of Essex

Jake Godin – Senior researcher, Bellingcat

Alexa Koenig – Director, Human Rights Investigations Lab UC Berkeley