The French left faces a hostile media

In France, a shock election win for the left was no thanks to French media.

The French far right may have been defeated at the polls, but much of the press remains sympathetic to Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. How will the incoming left-wing coalition navigate a hostile media and a hung parliament?

Contributors:

Matthieu Bidan – Co-editor-in-chief, Street Press

Catherine Fieschi – Fellow, Robert Schuman Centre

Carine Fouteau – President, Mediapart

Theophile Kouamouo – Host, Le Media

On our radar:

Israel has maintained its onslaught on Gaza, attacking schools, killing journalists and ordering all citizens of Gaza City to leave their homes.

Meenakshi Ravi compares how Western media responded to events in Gaza with their coverage of Russia’s latest strikes in Ukraine.

The Bollore buyout: France’s media tycoon turns to Africa

France’s biggest media owner, controversial billionaire Vincent Bollore, has his eyes on the African market – all of it. The Listening Post’s Nic Muirhead reports on what could be the biggest media buyout the continent has ever seen.

Featuring:

Abubakar Idris – Journalist

Severine Laurent – Media analyst

Lydia Namubiru – Editor, The Continent

Jean-Baptiste Rivoire – Journalist