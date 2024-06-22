Everyone is talking about Biden’s age

The two eldest nominees in US history are going head-to-head, in a battle to lead the world’s greatest superpower. Given how partisan the media has become, have mainstream outlets intentionally ignored issues surrounding Joe Biden’s age, and possible cognitive decline?

Contributors:

Rachel Leingang – Democracy reporter focused on misinformation, Guardian US

John Nichols – National affairs correspondent, The Nation

Alex Shephard – Staff writer, The New Republic

Prem Thakker – Politics reporter, The Intercept

On our radar:

The intensity of the rhetoric and cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah have raised fears of an all-out war. Producer Tariq Nafi has been following the messaging on both sides.

Hunterbrook: hedge fund or newsroom?

A new style of financial journalism has emerged and it is blurring the lines between reporting and profit-making. Meenakshi Ravi reports on Hunterbrook Media, a New York-based company known for its “investigate and trade” strategy.

Featuring:

William Cohan – Editorial adviser, Hunterbrook

Kate Duguid – Capital markets correspondent, Financial Times

Felix Salmon – Chief financial correspondent, Axios