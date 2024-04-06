Reporting under genocide: Six months in Gaza

With international reporters locked out, Palestinian journalists have made huge sacrifices to keep the world informed of the unprecedented killing and destruction in Gaza.

More media workers have been killed by Israel since October 7 than in any other conflict in modern history.

Like the rest of the population, Gaza’s journalists have also been maimed, arrested or threatened, have seen their homes and offices destroyed and are grieving over the loss of those close to them.

The Listening Post spent time with three Al Jazeera journalists between February and March 2024.

Contributors:

Anas al-Sharif – Reporter, Al Jazeera Arabic

Hind Khoudary – Reporter, Al Jazeera English

Marah Elwadiya – Journalist, Al Jazeera Digital

A Listening Post/Ain Media co-production.

Videography by Mahmoud Sarraj, Ibrahim Nofal and Sari Hennawi.

Tariq Nafi – Senior Producer

Shrouq Aila – Gaza-based Producer

Ahmed Madi – Producer

Kit Harwood – Editor

Meenakshi Ravi – Executive Producer