Pakistan protests & the state’s battle for control

Pakistan has once again been shaken by protests, with Imran Khan, the country’s jailed ex-prime minister, at their epicentre. This time, the state has responded with a technologically sophisticated crackdown, with digital blackouts and restrictions on social media.

Contributors:

Shahzeb Jillani – Journalist, Dawn News

Rabia Mehmood – Managing editor, New Wave Global

Munizae Jahangir – Editor, voicepk and anchorperson, Aaj TV

Syed Talat Hussain – Political journalist

On our radar:

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an important investigative news outlet, has just been exposed for having links to the US government. Tariq Nafi on the OCCRP exposé.

Journalist Karam Nachar on the advance of Syrian opposition fighters

Last week, rebel forces in Syria captured the major cities of Aleppo and Hama as well as other territory under government control. Historian and journalist Karam Nachar explains the significance of this moment and the competing narratives around it.

Featuring:

Karam Nachar – Executive director, Al-Jumhuriya