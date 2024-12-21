Syria and the stakes for regional powers
As Syria’s new leadership takes shape, competing media narratives in Iran and Turkiye illuminate the region’s shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Contributors:
Dina Esfandiary – Senior MENA adviser, Crisis Group
Özge Genç – Visiting fellow, The Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Rahaf Aldoughli – MENA Studies Lecturer, Lancaster University
Rasha Al Aqeedi – Researcher, The Arab Gulf States Institute
On our radar:
Israel’s relentless attacks on the press continue in Gaza – the most dangerous place in the world for journalists. Ryan Kohls reports.
Starlink: the new frontier of digital geopolitics
SpaceX’s Starlink is revolutionizing global connectivity, delivering high-speed internet almost anywhere. But with Musk’s growing satellite monopoly come questions about the potential risks of such concentrated power.
Featuring:
Joscha Abels – Political scientist
Passant Rabie – Reporter, Gizmodo
Temidayo Oniosun – Managing director, Space in Africa